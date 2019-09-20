|
|
Leonard Reeb
EUREKA - Leonard E. Reeb, 94, of Eureka, IL, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka. This was exactly 20 years after his mother, Barbara Reeb, passed away at the Apostolic Christian Home.
He was born on October 27, 1924, in Shickley, NE, to Carl and Barbara Detweiler Reeb. He married Mildred Ulrich on August 10, 1947, at Roanoke Mennonite Church. She survives. They had just celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in August.
Also surviving are his children, Carol Keel (Ron Cunningham) of Lexington, KY, Glenn Reeb (Louise) of Eureka and Barbara Sutter (Ron) of Germantown Hills, IL: 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; Arlene Schrock; and one son-in-law; Kevin K Keel.
After graduating from high school, he was inducted into the U.S. Army on August 27, 1943. He served in the European Theatre in World War II as a medic in the 1st Infantry Division. He received four bronze battle stars and a medical badge. He was honorably discharged on January 4, 1946, as a staff sergeant.
He was a member of the Roanoke Mennonite Church. He worked at Ulrich Manufacturing and Caterpillar, Inc. as a machinist. He enjoyed woodworking, bicycling, motorcycling, walking, traveling and watching Chicago Bulls basketball. He had visited 31 of the 48 continental states and seven European countries.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on September 28, 2019, at Roanoke Mennonite Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Pastor Bryan Miller will officiate. A family graveside service will be held prior to the visitation. Cremation has been accorded and Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Roanoke Mennonite Church or the AC Home of Eureka.
Online tributes may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019