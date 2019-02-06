|
|
Leota M. Cunningham
EAST PEORIA - Leota M. Cunningham, 83, of East Peoria passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, surrounded by her family, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on Jan.12, 1936, in Morton, IL, to Percy T. and Eva M. (Piper) Newell. She married James Ronald Vaughan on June 19, 1954. He passed away on April 6, 1973. She then married Jack Cunningham on May 9, 1975, in Pekin. Jack was a loving and devoted husband to Leota, always making sure she was happy.
Survivors include her children, Ron (Cheryl) Vaughan, Randy Vaughan and Tammi (Ron) Miller; son-in-law, Jack Kazense; step-daughters, Roxy Mikelton and Raney (Larry) Nutt; brother, Jack Newell; and sister, Bonnie Anderson. She also leaves a legacy of 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband; daughters, Deborah Vaughan and Teresa Kazense; step-son, Jesse Cunningham; and siblings, Leah Wubben, Donald Newell, Samuel Newell, Dale Newell, Amos Newell, Flossie Robinson and Percy Newell.
Leota was a wonderful, devoted caretaker to her family, especially her parents and daughters. She loved country music and to sing and yodel with her sisters, often dancing the two step. She had a magical green thumb and loved to garden and can vegetables. She enjoyed baking and cooking. Many a neighborhood kid found a place at her dinner table or on her front porch, where she taught and hosted vacation bible school. Most of all, she was a wonderful grandma, who spent many hours camping, watching cartoons, playing checkers and just being with her grandkids. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Cremation will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 983 in East Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Online condolences may be made at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019