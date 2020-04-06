Home

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
(309) 647-1601
Service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Facebook live stream
Leroy Hummel


1934 - 2020
Leroy Hummel Obituary
Leroy Hummel
CANTON - Leroy Hummel, 86, of Canton passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home in Canton.
He was born on March 1, 1934, to Carl J. and Charlotte (Thompson) Hummel.
Leroy is survived by his wife, Carol (Brown) Hummel, whom he married on August 30, 1975.
Also surviving are one son, Chris (April) Hummel; two grandchildren, Colin Hummel and Brittany (Corby) Taylor; and one great-grandson, Harper Taylor.
Preceding him in death were his parents and one sister, Carole Beth Henderson.
Leroy first worked as a plastering contractor; he was the owner and operator of Hummel Plastering. Inc., later he was also farmed with his son, Chris, and now his grandson, Colin.
Leroy graduated from Lewistown High School in 1952; he played, baseball, football and basketball all four years. He was an avid water skier and he was a fisherman with his grandson, Colin.
After his retirement from plastering, he and his wife, Carol, purchased a house In Fort Meyers Beach, Florida, where they spent their winters.
Leroy fished every day; he cleaned and put them in the freezer, then had fish fries on his driveway for all his friends and neighbors.
Leroy left behind many cherishable memories to end up in a place where, tractors never run out of fuel, every fishing hole is well stocked, and everything can be fixed with a hammer and WD-40. He will be remembered as the hard-working, kind-hearted, humble, role model and a family man.
Due to the COVID-19 mandates, a private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton. A Facebook live stream of the service will begin on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to the .
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, when permitted.
To leave online condolences, please visit oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
