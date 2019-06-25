|
LeRoy Lincoln
AVON - LeRoy Allen Lincoln, 78, of Avon, IL, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 11:15 p.m., at his home.
He was born on Sunday, July 14, 1940, the son of Forrest and Dorothy (Ruthe) Lincoln. He married Marti Melrose on July 14, 1976.
Lee is survived by his daughter, Christina Lincoln; son, Clint Lincoln; three step-sons, Jordan Yount, Gregory Yount and Mark Yount; 2 grandsons; 2 nieces; 1 nephew; 2 great-nephews; 3 great-great-nephews; and 1 great-great-niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law.
Lee was educated at the Peoria Woodruff High School. He was a member of the undefeated Woodruff High School football team 1955-1957. The Woodruff High School football team class of 1957 was inducted into the Peoria Civic Center Hall of Fame.
Lee served in the U.S. Army during Viet Nam, earning two Bronze Stars.
Lee was a Civil Engineer. He was also a project manager at Becker Brothers Construction for 35 years. Lee enjoyed many things, such as Bears Football and Cubs Baseball. He loved to fish, garden and do home improvements. He also enjoyed horticulture.
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Wise Family Funeral Home in Avon, IL. Burial will be in the Olive/Holeman Cemetery in Avon, IL. Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Jimmy V. Foundation.
Wise Family Funeral Home in Avon, IL, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019