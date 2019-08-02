|
Leroy McAvoy
EAST PEORIA - LeRoy McAvoy, 92, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family.
LeRoy was born September 2, 1926, in Littleton, IL, the son of Lloyd and Nellie Swanson McAvoy. He raised a family of five in Washington, IL, lived in Ft. Myers, FL for five years, and lived the last few years of his life in Peoria and East Peoria, IL. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Myrna (Sharp), who survives.
Also surviving are five children, Dan (Karin) McAvoy of Ft. Myers, FL, Steve (Darlene) McAvoy of Washington, IL, Debbie (John) Dickerson of Peoria, IL, Tom (Julie) McAvoy of Morton, IL, and Patty Lester of Washington, IL, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, sisters Mary Lou McAvoy of Peoria, IL, Donna Silber of Metamora, IL, and Sandra (Don) Hopkins of San Antonio, TX. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and brother. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Nellie McAvoy, sister Betty Boynton, and brothers Jerry, Richard, and Harold McAvoy.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. Rev. Mary Arnold will officiate. A time to celebrate his life will follow at the First United Methodist Church, 154 E. Washington St., East Peoria, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF), PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515, or www.macular.org or , 801 18th St., NW, Washington, DC 20006, Attention: Donor Support or . To share a memory or send a condolence, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019