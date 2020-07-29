Leroy P. Audi
SECOR – Leroy P. Audi, 80, of Secor, IL, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
He was born on February 3, 1940, in Roanoke, IL, to Paul and Bernice Stortz Audi. They preceded him in death, along with his brother, Jimmy; infant brother, Robert; nephew, Matt Wells; and cousin, Gary Audi.
Surviving are his son, Jeff (Beverly Brooks) Audi of Secor; grandson, Kyle (Sarah) Audi of Colorado Springs, CO; granddaughter, Emily (Trey Wilson) Audi of Roanoke; three sisters, Frances (Bill) Hoerr of Sunnyland, Margaret Leroy of Sunnyland and Linda Wells of Washington; two brothers, Roland Audi of Largo, FL, and Harold Audi of Roanoke; and many nieces and nephews.
An Army veteran, Leroy proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a past member of the Roanoke American Legion Post #463.
Leroy worked at Caterpillar for 33 years, retiring in 1996.
He was a member of the Secor Sportsman Club for over 40 years. Leroy enjoyed many activities, including hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, snowmobiling and mushroom hunting. Most of all though, he loved to spend time visiting with family and friends and was always there to help people and lend a helping hand.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, prior to the services. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial with military rites will be at Roanoke Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
