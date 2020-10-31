1/1
Leslie (Haas) Bouris
1954 - 2020
PEORIA -- Leslie Dee (Haas) Bouris, 66, of Peoria passed away at 8:24 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born Mar. 16, 1954, in Pekin to Lester W. and Dolores (Saylor) Haas. Her parents preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sister, Laurie E. Haas of Pekin.
A 1972 graduate of Pekin Community High School, Leslie was also a graduate of the Bradley University School of Nursing.
She enjoyed a nursing career at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, where she received much joy helping high-risk mothers deliver healthy babies through maternal fetal diagnostics.
She also had a great love for animals, both with fur and feathers personally over the years. She took pride donating locally and nationally to various animal humane societies.
Private burial will be held in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. No visitation is planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, Ill. 61554, or to any other humane society.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
