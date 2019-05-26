|
Leslie "Les" Brooks
WASHINGTON - Leslie R. "Les" Brooks, 84, of Washington passed away at 5:45 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on January 23, 1935, in Carbondale, IL, the son of Albert and Mille Farney Brooks. He married Judy Collins on November 27, 1953. He later married Joann M. Raschert on January 30, 1971.
Surviving are his wife and six children, Vicki (Scott) Eichelkraut of Fort Worth, TX, Jeff (Nancy) Brooks, David Brooks, Leslie Brooks and Mary (Jon) Cowell, all of East Peoria, and Perry Brooks of Crystal River, FL. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter expected in several weeks.
His parents; one granddaughter; and one sister, Geraldine Buffum, preceded him in death.
He worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company for 42 years, last working as a design engineer before retiring in 1995. Les enjoyed coaching youth baseball teams and volunteered with the Floyd Castleman Youth Association in Creve Coeur and the Northern Tazewell Recreation Association in Sunnyland. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Most important to Les was his family, especially his grandkids.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service, also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to Northern Tazewell Fire Protection, 2445 Washington Road, Washington, IL 61571.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes. "GO CUBS!"
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 26 to May 28, 2019