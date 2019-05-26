Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie "Les" Brooks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leslie "Les" Brooks Obituary
Leslie "Les" Brooks
WASHINGTON - Leslie R. "Les" Brooks, 84, of Washington passed away at 5:45 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on January 23, 1935, in Carbondale, IL, the son of Albert and Mille Farney Brooks. He married Judy Collins on November 27, 1953. He later married Joann M. Raschert on January 30, 1971.
Surviving are his wife and six children, Vicki (Scott) Eichelkraut of Fort Worth, TX, Jeff (Nancy) Brooks, David Brooks, Leslie Brooks and Mary (Jon) Cowell, all of East Peoria, and Perry Brooks of Crystal River, FL. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter expected in several weeks.
His parents; one granddaughter; and one sister, Geraldine Buffum, preceded him in death.
He worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company for 42 years, last working as a design engineer before retiring in 1995. Les enjoyed coaching youth baseball teams and volunteered with the Floyd Castleman Youth Association in Creve Coeur and the Northern Tazewell Recreation Association in Sunnyland. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Most important to Les was his family, especially his grandkids.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service, also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to Northern Tazewell Fire Protection, 2445 Washington Road, Washington, IL 61571.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes. "GO CUBS!"
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 26 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now