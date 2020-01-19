|
Leslie Marie Lipps
BRIMFIELD - Leslie Marie Lipps, 86, of Brimfield passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Serenity Memory Care in East Peoria.
She was born on March 10, 1933, in Peoria, IL, to Earl and Leafy Vogt. She married Ewald R. Lipps on Aug. 4, 1951. Her husband survives, along with their four daughters, Debi Smith of Houston, TX, Vicki Smith of Pekin, IL, Jenny Oetjen of Kansas City, MO, and Shelley Phillips of North Myrtle Beach, SC; as well as her 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, two brothers and one granddaughter.
Leslie enjoyed walks in Jubilee Park and she had a love for all animals and wildlife. She also loved babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she was an active member at Grace Presbyterian Church. Leslie's family extends a special thank you for the care she received from the people at Serenity and Transitions Hospice.
Per her wishes, cremation has been accorded and no services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to the in her name.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020