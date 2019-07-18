|
|
Leslie Shepherd
PEKIN ~ Leslie Dean Shepherd, 80, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born February 28, 1939 in Pekin to William L. and Phoebe O. (Dean) Matthews, she married Warren Stovall. She later married William Shepherd on August 18, 2001 in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Julie (Greg) West of Pekin, Angie Stovall of Punta Gorda, Florida; three grandchildren, Mike, Talen and Alexandra and one step-son, Scott Shepherd of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William and one sister, Sondra.
Leslie was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Pekin and then a current member of The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Punta Gorda, Florida where she was active with the Altar Guild, in the bell choir and with the Episcopal Church Women where she had served as treasurer.
She had taught first grade for Pekin School District 108 for 40 years, retiring in 2001. She then went on to teach another 7 years at Good Shepherd Day School in Punta Gorda, retiring in 2010.
She loved attending football games where her granddaughter had been a drum major. She had also been an avid supporter and fan of the High School Arts programs where she enjoyed concerts, musicals and plays. Leslie also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her girlfriends. She loved and will be greatly missed by her dog Murphy.
Her visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no service. Cremation will follow and a celebration of Leslie's life will be held later in Punta Gorda, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 343 Buena Vista Avenue, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 18 to July 20, 2019