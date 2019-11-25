|
|
Leslie W. "Les" Garber
WASHINGTON - Leslie W. "Les" Garber, 91, of Washington, IL, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his residence at the Villas of Holly Brook in Washington.
He was born on July 2, 1928, in Lowpoint, IL, to Rudolph C. and Esther M. (Reeser) Garber. He married Velda L. Barnes on September 14, 1947, in Metamora, IL. Les lost the love of his life on July 1, 2018, after 71 years of marriage.
Surviving are daughters, Carol J. Wenger of Washington, Joanne K. Garber of Metamora and Diana M. (Lincoln) Garber-Salvador of Satellite Beach, FL; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and sister, Ferne Onken of Colfax, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one great-grandson; brother, Richard Garber; and sister, Wilda Gingrich.
Les had an appliance business for a few years, but he loved farming. For many years, he farmed in the Metamora-Lowpoint area. He taught his daughters to be determined and hard-working by his example. Les was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed golfing with his friends and watching NASCAR races, cheering for his favorite driver, #24, Jeff Gordon. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria for 43 years.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hickory Point Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Grace Presbyterian Church, 8607 State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615; or Youth For Christ, 4100 North Brandywine Drive, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019