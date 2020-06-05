Lessie Drummer

PEORIA - Lessie Drummer, formerly of Peoria, IL, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

She was born on November 8, 1937, in Meridian, MS, to the late Robert and Viola Lake of Cuba, Alabama. She was married to the late James Drummer in February of 1971 and was a former member of Rising Sun Baptist Church in Peoria, IL.

She leaves behind to honorably cherish her memory, two daughters, Clara Ray (James) and Betty Long of Indianapolis, IN; and five grandchildren, Sharon White, Corrie Jackson and Crystal Jackson, all of Peoria, IL, Sarah Lee (Eric) of Biloxi, MS, and Rahman Ray (Kimberly) of Indianapolis, IN. Lessie was the great-grandmother of Ciara Jackson of Peoria, IL, Ashantai White of Peoria, IL, Erica Lee of Biloxi, MS, and Lennox Ray of Indianapolis, IN. In addition, she leaves one sister, Mary Thomas of Louisville, KY; and three brothers, Esko Lake and Ellis Lake of Cuba, AL, and Robert Lake of Parish AL. She also leaves behind three great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Three sisters and nine brothers preceded her in death.

Private services will be held in Indianapolis.



