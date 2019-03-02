Home

Lester Brown


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lester Brown Obituary
Lester Brown
PEORIA - Lester Brown, 53, of Peoria passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on July 7, 1965, in Farmington to Gordon A. Brown and Marguerite Vier Brown.
Surviving are his mother, Marguerite (Mike) Richardson of Denton, TX; one brother, Theodore (Laurie) Brown of Trivoli; and three sisters, Ellen Brown Miller of DeSoto, TX, Melinda Brown of Fredericksburg, TX, and Amy Brown of Peoria, IL.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Lester's favorite place to be was the farm in Trivoli, where he spent most of his early years. He graduated from Claremore, OK, High School and attended Tulsa University. Les was gifted musically in vocal, piano and trumpet.
A memorial service celebrating Lester's life will be March 10, at 2 p.m. at Trivoli Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lester's name to National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) Tri County IL, P.O. Box 10167, Peoria, IL 61612.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019
