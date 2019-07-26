|
|
Lester Hall
WASHINGTON — On Monday, July 22, 2019, at 3:30 a.m., Lester Ray Hall of Washington, IL, passed away, surrounded by his adoring family, at the age of 68.
He was born in Peoria, IL, on Nov. 13, 1950, to Frank Norman and Alice Marie Almasy-Hall. He was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother. He is survived by his brother, Freddie Hall of Bartonville, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was married to his soulmate Esther Sue Barnes on Sept 5, 1986, at the Old Outpost Wedding Chapel. She reluctantly survives. Together, they raised three daughters, Estrellita Algood-Barnes, Jody Flesner, and Anne Barnes as well as a ward, Graham Dillon. In addition, he helped raise anyone else who needed shelter and love in challenging times. He loved his sons-in-law, Bobby Ramsey and Rick Flesner who have the monumental task of living up to his example. He is also survived by many beloved grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Service was the overarching theme of his life. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Washington, where he served as an usher. He was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving in the US Marine Corps, 1967 to 1971. Les was a past 4th District Commandant of the Marine Corps League of Illinois, as well as a past Commandant of Detachment 81 of the Marine Corps League. He also served as a past Pound Keeper of pound 100 of the Illinois Pack of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs.
He tirelessly volunteered his time and energy to improve the lives of veterans as well as to honor the veterans who went before him. He was a Gourd Dancer as well as a Lakota Language Warrior.
He retired from NAPA automotive in Washington, IL.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, and a memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 31, at 2 p.m. with full military honors at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, IL.
In lieu of flowers, please bring a new toy for Toys for Tots, or make a donation to the Language Conservancy at https://donate.languageconservancy.org/.
Lester's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 26 to July 28, 2019