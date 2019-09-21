Home

Lester Kaiser
Lester Kaiser


1924 - 2019
Lester Kaiser Obituary
Lester Kaiser
MORTON - Lester J. Kaiser, 95, of Morton passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
He was born on September 12, 1924, in Morton to Carl E. and Lillian (Stortz) Kaiser. He married Irene Banwart on March 26, 1950, in Ft. Scott, Kan.
Surviving are his wife, Irene Kaiser of Morton; one son, Denny (Sue) Kaiser of Morton; four daughters, Carla (Phil) Bock of Bloomington, Jane (Dan) Steffen of Bluffton, Ind., Lisa (Bill) Quigley of Morton and Lori (Greg) Daniel of Morton; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Mark Peters; two brothers; and one sister.
Lester worked as a brick mason for 48 years for many local mason contractors.
Lester enjoyed spending his days gardening, golfing and woodworking. He also spent his evenings studying prophecy. Lester volunteered several years at Midwest Food Bank.
He was a member of Morton Apostolic Christian Church, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor or Midwest Food Bank.
To view Lester's video tribute or leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019
