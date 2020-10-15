Lester Stroup
PEORIA - Lester Stroup, age 59, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at OSF in Peoria.
Lester was born on January, 2, 1961 in Peoria, a son of Clyde E. and Mary Jean (Curtiss) Stroup. They preceded him in death.
He is survived by two brothers, David (DeeDee) Moore and Clyde E. Stroup, and five sisters, Patricia Sharp, Priscilla Peterson, Sue Mills, Mary Kelly and Elizabeth (Jerry) Bucholc, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Lester was an avid stamp collector. His dog, Rambo, was his constant companion.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Please wear masks and follow COVID restrictions.
Memorials may be made to PAWS.
