Leta Ann (Sloter) Ryan
WASHINGTON - Leta Ann (Sloter) Ryan, 67, of Washington, passed away at 5:47 am Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her home.
Leta was born June 26, 1952 in Peoria to Edward W. and Nina V. Perkins Sloter. She married Daniel D. Ryan on August 15, 1980 in Chillicothe; he survives.
Also surviving are her daughters, Jennifer Nunamaker and Carrie Peterson, both of Washington; granddaughters, Becca and Rachel Peterson; sisters, Sharon (Ray) Gates, Patricia Barrilleaux; brother, Robert Sloter; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard; and her step-father, Stephen Mitrovich.
Leta was raised and attended school in Chillicothe. She enjoyed working with numbers and went on to retire from H&R Block after many successful years preparing taxes. Leta had a heart for animals and loved caring for them. She rescued and fostered greyhounds, volunteered for Pets For Seniors, and rescued many strays over the years. She also enjoyed being an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Washington.
A memorial service for Leta will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Washington. Pastor John Rothfusz will officiate. Family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Inurnment will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery in Chillicothe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pets For Seniors.
Leta's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019