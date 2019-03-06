|
|
Leverne Ervin
PEORIA - Leverne Ervin, 77, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Winston County, MS, to John Earl Lobdell and Edna Mae Young on November 23, 1941. They preceded her in death. She married Sammie L. Ervin on May 28, 1959, who was the love of her life. He survives.
She was a founding member and a minister at Good News Missionary Baptist Church in Peoria. She often enjoyed antiquing, collecting figurines, gardening, fishing and helping others.
Leverne leaves to cherish her precious memory, her loving husband; two sons, Sammie Erving and Cornelius Ervin, both of Peoria; five daughters, Marguerite (Darwin) Gulley, Linda Coatie, Regina (Derrick) Morgan, Pamela Danage and Wanda Ervin-Lear, all of Peoria; five sisters, Barbara Lobdell, Earline Lobdell, Charlie (Lewis) Giles, Lela (Dwayne) Hopson and Doris Douglas, all of Peoria; six brothers, Robert (Carol) Foster, Willie (Rita) Foster, Charles Young, LC (Lisa) Lobdell, Sylvester Stuckey and Michael Lobdell; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter and three brothers.
Services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Word of Faith Christian Center at 11 a.m., with visitation commencing one hour prior. Bishop Leroy Davis will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Cemetery.
Arrangement entrusted and professionally serviced by T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel. Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019