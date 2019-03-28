|
Levi M. Siebenthal
WYOMING — Levi Matthew Siebenthal, age 5, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Levi was born February 3, 2014, at home in Wyoming, IL, the youngest child of Ryan and Rosie (Chwal) Siebenthal. They survive, along with his three older brothers, Caleb, Benjamin and Jeremiah, and older sister Taliah; grandparents, Eugene and Kay Siebenthal of Princeville, Edward J. Chwal of Mount Prospect, IL, and Teresa Chwal of Princeville; one great-grandma, Adela Ciezkowski of Princeville; his best buddy and cousin, Zachary Welch; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Levi was preceded in death by his aunt, Linda Baurer; great-grandparents; and several great-aunts and uncles.
Levi was a very happy, affectionate, easy going, little boy, who was full of joy. He loved to snuggle, sleep next to his Mama, follow his Dad around, play with his four older siblings and cousins, farm with his Dad and brothers, drive the mower, sing along with WCIC, and eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with a glass of "cow milk." He adored his "wubie" (blanket) and carried it with him at home. He was our precious "last," our Baby Levi. Our hearts are broken, but we rejoice that he is with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in Heaven and we long for the day that we will see him again.
His funeral will be on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Bethany Baptist Church in Peoria. Dr. Ritch Boerckel will officiate. Burial will be in Princeville Apostolic Christian Cemetery. A visitation will be on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm., also at the church. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stark County Ambulance.
Condolences may be left for Levi's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019