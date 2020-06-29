Lewis E. "Lou" Marinich
PEORIA - Lewis E. "Lou" Marinich, age 70, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 9:14 a.m. at his residence, where he resided with his sister, Angie.
He was born on May 31, 1950, in Peoria to Anthony and Mary (Brown) Marinich. He married Miece Compton on Dec. 24, 1983, in Hanna City. She passed away on Sept. 28, 2007, in Lovelock, NV. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Kathy Marinich-Crowley.
Survivors include two sisters, Angie Marinich of Peoria and Ginny (Greg) Larke of Hanna City; three brothers, Mike Marinich of Peoria, Andy (Vikki) Marinich of Unionville, NV, and Joe Marinich of Peoria; one step-son, Ryan Compton of Jacksonville, FL; two step-daughters: Vicki (Roger) Woodcock of Farmington and Julie Compton of Peoria; and three step-grandchildren, Seth, Jake and Selena.
Lou was a United States Army veteran. He was a Breakman working with sheet metal in California for years, then moved to Nevada, where he worked for several ranchers. He was a member of the American Legion.
Cremation rites have bee accorded and burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria at a later date. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
You may view Lou's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
PEORIA - Lewis E. "Lou" Marinich, age 70, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 9:14 a.m. at his residence, where he resided with his sister, Angie.
He was born on May 31, 1950, in Peoria to Anthony and Mary (Brown) Marinich. He married Miece Compton on Dec. 24, 1983, in Hanna City. She passed away on Sept. 28, 2007, in Lovelock, NV. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Kathy Marinich-Crowley.
Survivors include two sisters, Angie Marinich of Peoria and Ginny (Greg) Larke of Hanna City; three brothers, Mike Marinich of Peoria, Andy (Vikki) Marinich of Unionville, NV, and Joe Marinich of Peoria; one step-son, Ryan Compton of Jacksonville, FL; two step-daughters: Vicki (Roger) Woodcock of Farmington and Julie Compton of Peoria; and three step-grandchildren, Seth, Jake and Selena.
Lou was a United States Army veteran. He was a Breakman working with sheet metal in California for years, then moved to Nevada, where he worked for several ranchers. He was a member of the American Legion.
Cremation rites have bee accorded and burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria at a later date. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
You may view Lou's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.