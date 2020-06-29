Lewis E. "Lou" Marinich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis E. "Lou" Marinich
PEORIA - Lewis E. "Lou" Marinich, age 70, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 9:14 a.m. at his residence, where he resided with his sister, Angie.
He was born on May 31, 1950, in Peoria to Anthony and Mary (Brown) Marinich. He married Miece Compton on Dec. 24, 1983, in Hanna City. She passed away on Sept. 28, 2007, in Lovelock, NV. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Kathy Marinich-Crowley.
Survivors include two sisters, Angie Marinich of Peoria and Ginny (Greg) Larke of Hanna City; three brothers, Mike Marinich of Peoria, Andy (Vikki) Marinich of Unionville, NV, and Joe Marinich of Peoria; one step-son, Ryan Compton of Jacksonville, FL; two step-daughters: Vicki (Roger) Woodcock of Farmington and Julie Compton of Peoria; and three step-grandchildren, Seth, Jake and Selena.
Lou was a United States Army veteran. He was a Breakman working with sheet metal in California for years, then moved to Nevada, where he worked for several ranchers. He was a member of the American Legion.
Cremation rites have bee accorded and burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria at a later date. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
You may view Lou's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
3096885700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved