Lewis "Lou" Friedrich
GREEN VALLEY ~ Lewis "Lou" Henry Friedrich, 86, of Green Valley, passed away at 6:12 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his son's home on the farm.
Born January 27, 1933 in Pekin to Henry G. and Clara M. (DeSutter) Friedrich, he married Anna Mae Ritchey on July 10, 1955 at St. John's (Sand Prairie) Lutheran Church in rural Green Valley. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Debra (Mick) Pitchford of Tremont and Phil (Teresa) Friedrich of Green Valley and two grandchildren, Kurt Friedrich of Indianapolis, Indiana and Kristen (Colby) Spangler of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Lou served in the United States Army from 1954 till 1956.
A proud lifelong farmer in Green Valley, Lou was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather that enjoyed traveling to Florida as a snowbird and going to Disney with his family.
Lou was a member of St. John's (Sand Prairie) Lutheran Church in rural Green Valley.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Green Valley Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The Rev. Chris Sansom will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday evening at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Additional visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:15a.m. Tuesday morning at the church. Military rites will be provided by the United States Army. Burial will be at Sand Prairie Cemetery in rural Green Valley.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 13443 Townline Road, Green Valley, Illinois 61534 or Good Shepherd Lutheran School, 3201 Court Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019