Lewis "Lew" R. Weick
WASHINGTON -Lewis "Lew" R. Weick of Washington, IL, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, from metastatic cancer that originated in his lungs.
He was born on June 18, 1931, in Sacramento, CA, and he and his mother soon after moved back to a small farm in southeastern Nebraska, where he was raised by her and his grandmother until age thirteen, when his mother married the man who became the only father he ever knew.
He attended a one room country school which had neither electricity nor a well. After graduating from high school where he was one of a class of about 90, he went on to Peru State Teachers College for two years before dropping out to help his dad on the farm until he was drafted into the Army Signal Corps.
After his return from the service, on February 20, 1955, he married the love of his life, Darlene Wilhelm, who had grown up in the same area. They rented a farm near his parents who interestingly lived two miles away in a different state – Lew in Nebraska, and they in Kansas. Their venture into farming began with five years of terrible crop prices and even worse drought, but this turned out to be a blessing in disguise. They burned their bridges and he returned to school for what became one of the most satisfying times of his life. Despite having been a college drop out earlier, he graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in Mechanical Engineering at the top of his class and graduated second in his class with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
They moved from Nebraska to Illinois to begin work at Caterpillar, a company of which he was always proud, and where for 32 years he did satisfying and meaningful work among good friends and colleagues. While at Caterpillar, he earned his master's degree from Bradley University and was a registered professional engineer.
Lew retired in 1996 and enjoyed retirement immensely. He kept a large vegetable and flower garden, operated their small community's water system for many years, and sometimes to his wife's chagrin, seemed able to keep household appliances running forever.
He was a volunteer tax preparer for elderly and low-income clients for 20 years. He continued to donate blood well into his eighties, having neared the 30-gallon mark before stopping at age 87.
He was baptized into the Christian faith as a teenager and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Washington for many years, where he served on several councils and committees.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Darlene; wonderful children, Dan (Susan) Weick of Morton, Amy (Carl) Gibbs of North Pekin and Chris Weick of East Peoria; grandchildren, Brian (Kerilyn) Weick of Morton and Shannon Weick of Savoy; and his great-granddaughter, Ruth of Morton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ruth Glathar of Falls City, Nebraska.
He donated his body to the Anatomical Board of Nebraska for the advancement of medical education and he will be interred at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Methodist Hospice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020