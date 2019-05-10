|
Lewis "Lew" Winslow
WASHINGTON –Lewis C. "Lew" Winslow, 91, of Washington, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Washington Christian Village in Washington.
He was born February 17, 1928, in Chicago, to Lewis and Ruth (Livermore) Winslow. Lewis was the oldest of four children. He married Catherine O'Dwyer on October 14, 1950, in Chicago.
Lew is survived by his wife, Catherine "Kay" Winslow of Washington; six children, Margie (Toivo) Meesak of Lake of the Hills, Ill., Patti (Steve) Denney of Glen Ellyn, Ill., Barb (John) O'Brien of Galena, Ohio, Lew (Tanya) Winslow of Redondo Beach, Calif., Sharon (Terry) Hill of Morton, and Michael Winlsow of Ariz.; 19 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; one sister, Donna (Walt) Nohstadt of N.J.; and one brother, Thom (Linda) Winslow of Las Vegas, Nev.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Pat (Don) Miller.
At the age of 17, Lew joined the United States Navy, where he served for two years.
Lew was a car salesman for over 30 years. After retiring, he worked as a starter on the golf course, where he loved talking with all the people on the course.
He was an avid Chicago White Sox, Blackhawks and Bulls fan. Lew loved spending time with his family, playing golf and especially enjoyed telling stories of his time in the Navy and growing up in Chicago. Lew always had a positive outlook and would tell you that he had lived a blessed life.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, in St. Michael Cemetery in Palatine, Ill.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in memory of Lewis Winslow.
