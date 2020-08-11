Libbie Irions
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Libbie E. Irions, 71, of Peoria Heights passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Washington Senior Living.
She was born in Anderson, IN, on October 23, 1948, to the late Samuel and Martha Thompson Arnold. She married Jim Irions on March 28, 1972, in Reno, NV. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, James (significant other, Jennifer Frakes) Chennault of Peoria Heights and Todd (Valerie) Irions of Washington; seven grandchildren, Amber Cade, Katie Chennault, Tabitha Chennault, Gabe Abram and Grayson and Warren Irions; and two great-grandchildren, Kaylei and Jordan.
Libbie was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved making crafts and owned a craft store called The Country Mouse in Peoria Heights. She will be dearly missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Libbie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
