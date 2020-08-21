Lila Mae "Momo" Catton
PRINCEVILLE – Lila Mae "Momo" Catton, 93, of Princeville, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Lila was born December 5, 1926 in Chillicothe, the daughter of George R. and Grace H. (Perry) Johnson. She married Harley L. Catton November 4, 1946. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2004.
She is survived by two sons, Larry (Marjorie) Catton of Dunlap and Stephen Catton (friend Debbie) of Princeville; two daughters, Pamela (Donald) Diver of Dunlap and Timie Sue (Terry) Rasmussen of Princeville; nine grandchildren, Bryan, Mark (Tara), Larry, Jr. (Dede), David (Jennifer), Brad (Amy), Jason (Melissa), Eric (Susanna), Melissa (Wyatt) and Kirsten; twenty great-grandchildren; one sister, Donna (Omar) Land of Peoria; and many nieces and nephews. She is also preceded in death by three brothers, George and Robert Johnson and Donald Wiesenhofer; and one sister, Mary Berchtold.
Lila never knew a stranger. She was a lifelong homemaker, who loved to crochet and was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sports activities. She was very active at the former First Presbyterian Church in Princeville, where she was a Deacon for six years and also Sunday school treasurer. She also assisted with many funeral meals. Lila was a current member of the Edelstein Community Church.
Friends and family are invited to attend her graveside service at Princeville Township Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020. Mike Martin will officiate. Please follow facial covering and social distancing guidelines. There will be no public visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to Akron-Princeville Ambulance. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for Lila's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com
.