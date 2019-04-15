|
Lillard Bates Twitty Jr.
East Peoria-Lillard Bates Twitty, Jr., 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at Serenity Assisted Living and Memory Care in East Peoria, Illinois, after an extended battle with frontotemporal dementia.
He was born August 11, 1943, in Lewisburg, Tennessee, to Lillard and Melba Leona (Gupton) Twitty, Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan Kay Evans Twitty, two daughters Regina Leffers (Mike) of Bloomington, and Anne Degenhart (Shawn) of Washington, and seven grandchildren.
He graduated from Marshall County High School in Lewisburg, Draughons Drafting College in Nashville, Tennessee and Illinois Central College in East Peoria, Illinois.
He was employed by Brown Engineering in Hunstville, Alabama, where he worked on the NASA Saturn V project and was a senior design engineer for 35 years at KOMATSU in Peoria.
His greatest joys were his family, pets, gardening, riding Tennessee Walking Horses and being of service to others.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church in Peoria on Wednesday, April 17th at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church.
A private burial of ashes will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to St. Mark Roman Catholic Church in Peoria, 1113 W Bradley Ave, Peoria, IL 61606.
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin will be assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
