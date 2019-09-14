|
Lillian Bethel
MORTON - Lillian A. Bethel, 96, of Morton passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Lillian was born on August 27, 1923, to Albert and Elizabeth (Holz) Prestin, in Varna, Ill. She married Robert W. Bethel Sr. on July 17, 1949, in Varna. He preceded her in death on December 26, 1975.
Surviving are one son, Bob (Julie) Bethel of Morton; two daughters, Lynn Conibear of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., and Vicki Wills of Orlando, Fla.; four grandchildren, Joshua (Krista) Bethel of Morton, Jamie (Axel) Larson of Morton, Jason (Kaianne) Conibear of Windermere, Fla., and Melissa (Ross) Schultz of Louisville, Ky.; and eight great-grandchildren, Kenna and Klair Bethel, Tinley, Tate and Haven Larson and Cayman, Adaelyn, and Lillian Conibear.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters and one son-in-law, Tom Conibear.
Lillian worked at State Farm in Bloomington, Ill., and later helped open the regional office in Lincoln, Neb. She worked for 20 years at Witzig's Inc. and for five years at Joy's Hallmark, both in Morton.
Lillian was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton, since 1958. She volunteered at the Bethel Lutheran School and also at We Care, Inc.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., at the church. Burial of cremated remains will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, Bethel Lutheran School or the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
