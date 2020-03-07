Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Lillian G. Johnson
ELMWOOD - Lillian G. Johnson, age 83, of Elmwood passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2:16 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on May 21, 1936, in Nancy, France. She first married, then later married, John Johnson Sr. He survives, along with two daughters, Marilyn (James) Barton of Huntsville, AL, and Debra (Eddie) Proctor of Peoria; one son, John Johnson Jr. of Elmwood; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Joseph Martin.
Lillian was a furrier for Cooks Furrier in Peoria for many years.
Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services at this time.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
You may view Lillian's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
