Lillian Ries
PEORIA - Lillian H. Ries (nee Linder), of Arlington Heights, and formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late James Ries, Sr. for 70 years; devoted mother of Jim Ries, Jr. and Nancy Kontney; cherished grandmother of Jimmy Ries, John Ries, Meredith Ries, Beth Kontney, Ben Kontney and Curt Kontney; loving daughter of the late Oscar and Hannah Linder; and dear sister of Floyd Linder.
Lillian graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL in 1949. She was a speech pathologist in the Peoria Public Schools for 40 years and also taught in the Rock Island Public Schools as well as Palm Beach Public Schools in Florida. Lillian was a 50 year member of the American Association of University Women, a member of Brage Lodge 29, and was past president and lifetime member of Peoria Area Speech and Hearing Association. She was a proud member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria where she taught Sunday school, served on the church board, and was past president of the Lutheran Church Women "LCW".
Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11 from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 1700 W. War Memorial Dr., Peoria, IL 61614. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, Peoria, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, Peoria, IL.
Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Barrington, IL. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 6 to June 8, 2019