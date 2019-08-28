Home

Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Lillie Beatrice Davies


1924 - 2019
Lillie Beatrice Davies Obituary
Lillie Beatrice Davies
PEORIA - Lillie B. Davies, 94, of Peoria, IL, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home at 1:58 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice in Peoria, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Ward Chapel AME Church, with a visitation one hour prior at 2 p.m. Pastor Adrian Johnson will officiate and the Rev. Arthur Williams Sr. will bring forth the eulogy. Funeral services will be also held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Paul AME Church in Newport, AR, with a visitation one hour prior at 10 a.m. Mother Lillie will be laid to rest at Gum Grove Cemetery in Newport, AR.
Simons Mortuary entrusted with arrangements in Peoria and Tolerson & Sons FH in Newport, AR.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019
