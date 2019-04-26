|
Lillie Eugenia "Tutta" Williams
WEST PEORIA — Lillie Williams, 88, of West Peoria, IL, passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Heddington Oaks NH.
Lillie leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life three surviving children, Stanford Williams, Sharon (Alton) Garland and Denise (Richard) Carter, all of Peoria; and Herman (Kathy) Johnson of Indianapolis, IN; and a host of grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl Eugene Williams; one daughter, Hattie Rose Taylor; one son, Alonzo Williams; and one sister, Mary Francis Robinson.
Lillie was a member of Peoria Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, with a visitation beginning one hour prior at 10 a.m. Pastor, Rev. Dr. Claude Russell Jr., will officiate. Lillie will be laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery. Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with pre-arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019