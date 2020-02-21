|
|
Lillie Pearl Christmas
PEORIA- Lillie Pearl Christmas, 97, of Peoria passed away at 12:13 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Washington Senior Living in Washington, IL.
She was born on June 1, 1922 in Brownsville, TN, the daughter of Formiel Leroy and Omar Pearl (Diggs) Alexander. She married Otho Lee Christmas on May 3, 1942, in Corinth, Miss. He preceded her in death on August 21, 2006.
Also preceding her in death are her parents; son in law, Bill Schoon; 3 sisters; and 3 brothers.
She is survived by a son, Robert "Bob" (Ruth) Christmas of Peoria; a daughter, Linda Schoon of Peoria; three grandchildren, Tim Schoon of Peoria, John Schoon of Alton and Lauren Christmas (fiancée Bradley Barber) of Peoria; and a sister, Helen Robbins of Fort Wayne, IN.
Lillie worked as a short order cook for A & W for 30 years. She was a member of the Fellowship Bible Church in Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel.
Pastor Jason Alligood will officiate.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the chapel.
Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to her church.
Online condolences may be made to Lillie's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020