Linda Aeilts
NORMAL - Linda L. Aeilts, 77, of Normal, Illinois, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at her home.
Linda's celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Normal First United Methodist Church in Normal, Illinois, with Pastor Kent King-Nobles officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, Illinois. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Normal First United Methodist Church, 211 N. School Street, Normal, Illinois 61761.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Linda was born on June 22, 1942, in Lincoln, Illinois. She was the daughter of Donald Monroe and Dorothy Downing Barringer. She married Jesse "JD" Aeilts on August 29, 1963, in Lincoln, Illinois. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2003.
Linda is survived by her sons, Daymon (Alice) Aeilts of Peoria and Jay Aeilts of Chandler, AZ; grandchildren, Luke and John Aeilts and Emma Aeilts; brother and sister, Donald (Evelyn Harpham) Barringer of Alexandria, VA, and Brynne (Steve) Monier of Pleasant Plains, IL; and a stepmom, Mary Barringer of Springfield, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Linda graduated high school and attended the University of Illinois, where she played in the concert band and was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority until her Junior year when she left college to go to work to help her husband finish his education.
Linda was first and foremost a homemaker. She was a church secretary and a Career Volunteer. She was a member of Normal First United Methodist Church.She enjoyed her chocolates and was an avid reader, dog lover and an excellent cookie baker. Linda also enjoyed politics, either watching it on TV or debating politics with her family, but most of all, she was passionate about her family, especially her grandchildren. Linda will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 20 to July 22, 2019