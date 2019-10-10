|
|
Linda Anne Bedwell
WASHINGTON - Linda Anne Bedwell, age 74, of Washington, IL passed away at 10:06 AM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Born April 30, 1945 in Montana, she was a daughter to Gladys Beadle Boadle. Linda honorably served in the United States Marines where she met the love of her life Jerry Russell Bedwell. On September 26, 1964 she married Jerry at Camp Pendelton, CA and together they cherished 55 years together. Linda was a proud homemaker who loved home improvement projects and anytime she could learn or teach something new. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, baking, and sewing. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who cherished time spent with her family especially the grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her husband Jerry of Washington; two daughters: Dawna (Rob) Mateski of Round Lake Beach, IL and Leah (Kent) Bedwell-Londrie of Washington; four grandsons: JC Bedwell, Nick, Matt and Luke Mateksi; two step-grandchildren: Jessica Londrie and Cody (Tony) Boyd; one step-great-grandson Leland Hornbach; two sisters: Sandy Malmin and Mona Morris of Montana; as well as two brothers: Jimmy (Sonja) Morris of Eureka, CA and Bobby (Betty) Malmin of Oregon.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother.
Cremation rights have been accorded per Linda's wishes.
Memorials in Linda's memory may be made to Tazewell Animal Protection Services (T.A.P.S)
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019