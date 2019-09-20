|
Linda Avery
EUREKA - Linda Sue Avery, 62, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
Linda was born on July 19, 1957, in Eau Claire, WI, a daughter of Everett D. and Marietta M. Froehlich Jones. She married Milton "Mike" Avery on January 17, 1976, in Gladstone, IL. He survives.
Survivors also include two brothers, Larry (Ludalle) Jones of Bettendorf, IA, and Lyle Jones of Burlington, IA; and close friend and caregiver, Kathy Mercer of Eureka, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Linda worked at Proctor Hospital in Peoria for 25 years. She was working at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
She received her masters degree in nursing. She was a Certified Diabetes Educator. She was a professional member of the American Association of Diabetes Educators. She was the coordinator at Advocate BroMenn for the American Diabetes Association National recognition program and a professional member and volunteer at the American Diabetes Association. She was also a Certified Lifestyle Coach. She was a member of Weight Watchers.
Memorial services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday. September 24, 2019, at Liberty Bible Church in Eureka. Pastor Dan Waller will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, before the services at Liberty Bible Church in Eureka. Cremation will be accorded. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gladstone United Methodist Church or the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019