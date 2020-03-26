|
|
Linda Bridgman
CHILLICOTHE - Linda L. Bridgman, age 72, of Chillicothe, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Proctor Hospital in Peoria.
Linda was born on February 16, 1948 in Peoria to Clifford C. and Helen M. (Pollock) Stoecker. She married John A. Bridgman on February 14, 1970 in Chillicothe.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years; her children, Robin (Tony) Agatti of Virginia Beach, VA, Kim (William) Conley of Peoria, Rodney Bridgman of Chillicothe, Rashell (Gary) McBroom of Chillicothe, and Bobbi (Troy) Hammer of Chillicothe; 12 grandchildren, Nichole, Amber, Damen, Holli, Jake, Trey, Montana, A.J., Cole, Tallen and Delainey; and four great-grandchildren, Hudson, Harper, Presleigh and Kolby. Also surviving are her siblings, Ray (Sandy) Stoecker of Towanda, Judy Stoecker of Pekin, Daryl (Peggy) Stoecker of Tremont, and Bob (Kay) Stoecker of Mackinaw; and many nieces and nephews.
Linda worked for Lutheran Social Services for over 20 years, retiring in 2005. Her family was very important to her and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved bingo, always ringing her cowbell on O-66, and she was a huge Elvis fan! Linda was full of life and she never knew a stranger. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Cremation rites will accorded and a private graveside service and inurnment will be held at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Edelstein. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Chillicothe VFW. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020