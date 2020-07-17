Linda Clark
EAST PEORIA -- Linda K. Clark, 68, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on September 14, 1951, in Peoria, IL to Ralph Elden and Willie Mae (Crump) Dobbins.
Surviving are her mother, Willie Mae of East Peoria; four children, Kim (Nate) Corrington of Chillicothe, Karlene Tabor of Pekin, Chad Clark of Chillicothe, and Alisha Ingle of Washington; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nancy Moody of Trivoli. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph, and sisters Peggy Dobbins and Rebecca Gabriel.
She loves Jesus and is rejoicing in Heaven now, watching over all her loved ones.
One of her favorite sayings was "Fair to Midland." She loved doing crosswords and puzzles. Linda was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan, and she loved her ornery cat so much. Her family was a cherished blessing to her. Linda was a loved mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother, who was just as precious to her family as they were to her. She will be deeply missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded. An immediate family-only service, due to COVID-19, will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Revive Church in East Peoria, with Senior Pastor Robert Finley and Guest Pastor Duane Surels officiating. An outside Celebration of Life will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Fondulac Park, Veterans Shelter at VFW Park (top of the hill on the left), 301 Springfield Road, East Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Revive Church, 3212 Springfield Road, East Peoria, IL 61611. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.