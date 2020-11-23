Linda D. Colwell
LACON - Linda Darlene Colwell, age 69, of Lacon passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at her home.
Linda was born on March 8, 1951, in Northville, MI, to Arthur Chester and Ruth Ella (Thompson) Palmer. She married Kenneth Leroy Colwell on November 14, 1992, in Henry, IL.
Surviving are her husband, Kenneth; her children, Tracy Conover of Fort Myers, FL, Melissa Woodrum of Bloomington, IL, Richard Colwell of Woodruff, WI, Gill (Aundrea) Colwell of Chillicothe, IL, Jeremy (Charlotte) Colwell of Chillicothe, IL, and Lorna Berchtold of Chillicothe, IL; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Rose (Bert) Weir of Sparland, IL, and Roslyn (Rich) York of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, David Colwell; her brothers, James, Arthur and Francis; and her sister, Judy Palmer.
Linda was a mail clerk for Caterpillar in Mossville for 9 years and then was an in-home caregiver with Community Care in Pekin. She was a member of New Life Community Church in Henry and she enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with her church friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. COVID-19 mitigations will be in effect with restrictions on social distancing and face coverings. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorials may be made to South Side Mission or the church. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com
