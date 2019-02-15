Home

Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
Linda D. Lane


Linda D. Lane Obituary
Linda D. Lane
PEKIN -- Linda D. Lane, 57, of Pekin, IL passed away at 3:13 PM Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on June 29, 1961 to Douglas and Dixie (Dring) Miller in Waterloo, IA. She married Kevin Lane on August 9, 1986 in Sugarland, TX. He survives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Curtis Miller and Vance Miller.
She is also survived by one daughter, Alysha A. Lane, of Peoria, IL, and three brothers, Kent (Bobbi) Miller of East Peoria, Glenn Miller and Richard Miller both of San Antonio, TX.
Linda worked as an Accounts Receivable Clerk at Illinois Oil Marketing Group in Pekin, last working Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
She was a woman of faith, praying daily. She loved to camp, ride 4 wheelers, gardening, and spending time in her swimming pool. Her greatest love was her family, especially her daughter and best friend, Alysha.
Linda's funeral service will be at noon Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr. in Pekin with Rev. Kent Smith officiating. A visitation will be immediately prior at the funeral home also on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. Cremation will be accorded after the services with inurnment at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorials may be made in Linda's name to Tazewell Area Protective Society (TAPS), 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
