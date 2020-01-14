Home

Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL 61537
(309) 364-3311
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL 61537
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL 61537
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL 61537
Linda Darlington


1949 - 2020
Linda Darlington Obituary
Linda Darlington
HENRY - Linda Sue Darlington, 70, of Henry passed away on Saturday January 11, 2020, at 11:54 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward St., Henry. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the memorial home, with an hour prior visitation. The Rev. Jenny Suydam will officiate. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.
Linda was born on May 17, 1949, at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley, IL, to Ralph and Eleanor (Briner) Turpen. She married James Darlington on January 8, 1966, at the Magnolia Methodist Church. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, James D. (Cheryl) Darlington of Lacon, Chad (Melinda) Darlington of New Braunfels, TX, and Jennifer (Bill) Cummings of Bloomington; her grandchildren, Allison, Preston, Paige, Bella and Sean; and one sister, Barbara (Bob) Tucker of Henry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Donald, Daryl and Ralph; and three sisters, Kayetta, Rita and Carol.
Linda graduated from the Henry Beauty Academy and became a licensed beautician in 1972. She operated Linda's Beauty Boutique in Henry for many years and also was the beautician at Heartland Health Care for over 20 years.
Her greatest love in life was spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandma and homemaker. She loved playing bunco and cards and gambling at the river boat.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
