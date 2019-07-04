|
Linda Eidenmiller
DELAVAN - Linda M. Eidenmiller, 68, of Delavan passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Delavan, where her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019. Msgr. Timothy Nolan will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. Burial will be in Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 4 to July 6, 2019