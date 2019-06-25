|
|
Linda Hamilton
GROVELAND - Linda D. Hamilton, 72, of Groveland passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home.
Linda was born on February 2, 1947, in Pekin to Merlin and Pauline (Anderson) Tucker. She married Andrew C. Hamilton on September 28, 1968, in Groveland.
Surviving are her husband, Andy of Groveland; three children, Dwight (Michelle) Hamilton of Groveland, Danette (Joe) Blair of New Braunfels, Texas, and Andrea (Chris) Brian of Dunlap, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Allie, Addie, Collin (Emily), Travis, Addison, Brady and Landry; one great-grandson, Hudson Andrew; one sister, Sandy (Gene) Howell of Groveland; and one brother, Tom (Char) Tucker of Groveland.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents.
Linda was a school cook and custodian in the Morton Unit School District for 37 years, with the last 17 being spent at Lincoln Elementary School.
She attended Bethany Baptist Church in Peoria, where a funeral service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Ritch Boerckel, Pastor Matt Tucker and Pastor Mitch Tucker officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, prior to the service at the church. Burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Kidz Heart, c/o Bethany Baptist Church, 7422 North Heinz Lane, Edwards, IL 61528.
To view Linda's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019