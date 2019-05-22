|
Linda Hasselbacher
EL PASO - Linda L. Hasselbacher, 66, of rural El Paso passed away at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home, losing her battle to cancer.
She was born on February 25, 1953, in Streator, IL, to Winifield "Bud" and Marilyn Carr Koch. She married Vernon Hasselbacher on March 10, 1973, in El Paso. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Erik (Lee Ann) Hasselbacher of Eureka, Stefani (Eddie) Oltman of Benson and Shannon Ramsey of El Paso; her mother, Marilyn Koch of El Paso; two sisters, Kathy (Keith) Kelsey of Minonk and Dianna (Dan) Metroff of Morton; and nine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Linda believed in family first. She was a selfless woman who found her joy in helping the ones she loved. Linda took pride in her home, inside and out. She enjoyed the opportunity to spend a warm afternoon on her lawnmower as much as a sunny relaxing day on the beach.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and there will be a celebration of her life at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. There will be a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to the services, also at the funeral home. Burial of cremains will be at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or .
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019