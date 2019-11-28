|
Linda J. Wixson
LACON - Linda J. Wixson, 68, of Lacon, IL, passed away at 1:20 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on May 22, 1951, in Peoria, IL, to Herbert W. and Ema L. (Bart) Wilson. She married Dale D. Wixson in 1997 in Pekin, IL.
Surviving are her husband, Dale of Lacon; children, Daniel (Robyn) Flake of Chillicothe, IL, Daphne Clarkson of Eureka, IL, and Jessica Wixson of Nashville, TN; six grandchildren; and brother, David (Sandy) Wilson of Spring Bay, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
Linda enjoyed cooking and cleaning her house and also enjoyed flowers and gardening.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside burial of ashes will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Belle Plains Cemetery in Pattonsburg, IL, with the Reverend Tim Barber officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019