Linda K. Marks
CUBA - Linda K. Marks, 75, of Cuba passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Graham Hospital in Canton.
She was born on April 14, 1944, in Peoria to George and Myrtle (Adell) Rinkenberger. They preceded her in death. She married Dale "Edd" Marks on June 10, 1967, in Tazewell County, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Thad Marks of Idaho Falls, Idaho; two brothers, Douglas (Wanda) Rinkenberger and David (Judy) Rinkenberger, both of Washington; one brother-in-law, Steve (Barb) Marks of Georgetown, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda taught school in Eureka and Plainfield and was a member of the Pekinlette Softball team in the early 1960s.
She had been involved as a Jehovah's Witness for the past 46 years, engaging in the work Jesus commissioned to "preach the good news of the Kingdom," a hope she advocated to others as the very means Almighty God, Jehovah, Jesus's Father, pointed to in order to bring about God's will on earth.
Per Linda's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Canton Kingdom Hall.
Services have been entrusted to Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton.
