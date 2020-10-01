Linda Kay Hollis
PEORIA - Linda Kay Hollis, 51, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sept. 24, 2020 in Peoria. She was born to Linda Sue Thomas & Levi Thomas Sr. on Dec. 28, 1968.
Linda Kay was a loving mother to her 6 children, Deitrich Thomas 36, Ebony Dixson Wallace 35, Jacoby Dixson 33, Brittany Hanson 31, Morris Hanson 30, and Dominique Irby 28. She is survived by her children; 2 sons-in-law, Micah Wallace and Marcus Davis; 12 grandchildren, Mahogany, Micah Jr., Melvin & Malachi Wallace, Marcus & Mi'Yana Davis, Ma'Siah Hanson, Nehemiah, Laniyah & Malik Raines; her siblings, Lelita Wiggins, Letima Figgers, Jeffery Roderick Mann 2nd, Levi Thomas Jr, Omar, Dontae, Marquis & Lavalle Thomas, Tocarra, Zachary, Xzavier & Justin Coats, Constance Jordan, Doug Anderson & Deanna Carl.
Preceded in death by her mother Linda Sue Thomas and brother Levi Friggers.
Linda Kay and her beautiful smile and spirit will truly be missed by all that loved her.
Allen Funeral Home and Crematory, 4155 S. Old State Road 37, Bloomington, have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com