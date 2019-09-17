|
Linda Kay Hudnall
PEORIA - Linda Kay (Sheckler) Hudnall, 74, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
She was born on January 3, 1945, to Steven and Beulah (Bastien) Sheckler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, James Thornhill; her long time companion, Arthur Hague; her sister, Joan Doering; and an infant son and grandson.
She is survived by her son, David Thornhill; daughter, Kathy (Douglas) Holmes; and two granddaughters, that she loved with all her heart, Samantha (Cort) Severns and Morgan (Paul) Trainer. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Reid, Rhett and Juliet Severns and Wyatt, Stetson and Harlow Trainer.
Linda was baptized in the Methodist Church. She was known as a very hard worker her entire life, always working more than one job. She was well-respected and loved by her family, friends, co-workers and medical staff.
She retired as a baker from UnityPoint Health-Methodist and Kroger.
Linda was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 814, where she served as President for many years.
Linda lived modestly her entire life, due to her charitable heart. She regularly donated to several animal organizations, as well as Veteran organizations. She also was seen many times handing money or food out of her car window to those down on their luck. Her final act of charitable contribution was donating her tissues and organs.
Her family will greatly miss her unwavering honesty, sense of humor and patient spirit.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside memorial service, for family and friends, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Peoria Humane Society, 2600 N.E. Perry, Peoria, IL 61603.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019