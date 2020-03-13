|
Linda L. Cramer
KICKAPOO - Linda L. Cramer, age 79, of Kickapoo, passed away at 6:09 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her home.
Born July 7, 1940 in Kewanee, IL a daughter to John T. and G. Irene (Roberts) DeBates. On April 11, 1964 she married George Peter Cramer, Jr and together they cherished 44 years until his passing on March 9, 2009. Linda was an active member of the Rural Youth, Twin Club, Card Club and the Peoria County Farm Bureau. She was a volunteer librarian for Spalding High School and St. Mary's School in Kickapoo for many years. Linda enjoyed cross-stitching and knitting, was an avid card player and most importantly enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She was a loving mother, devout Catholic and cherished friend who was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include 6 children: Deborah Cramer of Peoria, Diane (James) Wallace of Hoffman Estates, Stephen (Michelle) Cramer of Kickapoo, Marvin (Jennifer) Cramer of Princeville, Danette (Robert) Jackson of Kickapoo and Brian (Tina) Cramer of Princeville; 11 grandchildren and one brother Tom DeBates of DeKalb, IL.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, one daughter Annette Cramer and one brother David DeBates.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM at St. Mary's School gymnasium. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo with an additional visitation being held one hour prior to mass. Father Joe Dondanville will officiate and burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.
Memorials in Linda's memory may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020