Linda L. Pringle
LACON - Linda Lou Pringle, 76, of Lacon died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born in Benson, IL, on February 11, 1943, to the late Jacob and Emma Denne Oltman, she married Ronald "Peck" Pringle on September 14, 1959, in Rogers, Arkansas.
Linda worked for 30 years as a legal secretary and bookkeeper, retiring in 2001 from The Janssen Law Center in Peoria.
Linda also enjoyed spending time with her family at her home and fishing on the Mississippi in Montrose, Iowa. For over 30 years, her and Peck went to Fort Myers, FL, every winter so she could enjoy the sunshine and the beach.
Linda is survived by her husband, Ron "Peck;" children, Tammy (Ron) Kizer of Lacon, Greg (Tina) Pringle of Sparland and Rhonda (Jim) Calvin of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Karly (Jason) Adams of Lacon, Jacob (Miranda) Calvin of Chillicothe and Stephanie (Derrik) Larimer of Washburn; great-grandchildren, Jaylee, Emma, Asa, Ivy, Dominik and Reid; and her fur babies, CiCi Cash, Cody and Candy.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Merle, Earl and Marvin Oltman; sister, Verla McFarlin; and grandson, Scottie.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, at La Prairie Presbyterian Church, at 11 a.m., with visitation held one hour prior at the church. Burial will be in the La Prairie cemetery and memorials can be made to La Prairie Presbyterian Church or the donor's choice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020