Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
(309) 246-2465
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Pringle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda L. Pringle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda L. Pringle Obituary
Linda L. Pringle
LACON - Linda Lou Pringle, 76, of Lacon died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born in Benson, IL, on February 11, 1943, to the late Jacob and Emma Denne Oltman, she married Ronald "Peck" Pringle on September 14, 1959, in Rogers, Arkansas.
Linda worked for 30 years as a legal secretary and bookkeeper, retiring in 2001 from The Janssen Law Center in Peoria.
Linda also enjoyed spending time with her family at her home and fishing on the Mississippi in Montrose, Iowa. For over 30 years, her and Peck went to Fort Myers, FL, every winter so she could enjoy the sunshine and the beach.
Linda is survived by her husband, Ron "Peck;" children, Tammy (Ron) Kizer of Lacon, Greg (Tina) Pringle of Sparland and Rhonda (Jim) Calvin of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Karly (Jason) Adams of Lacon, Jacob (Miranda) Calvin of Chillicothe and Stephanie (Derrik) Larimer of Washburn; great-grandchildren, Jaylee, Emma, Asa, Ivy, Dominik and Reid; and her fur babies, CiCi Cash, Cody and Candy.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Merle, Earl and Marvin Oltman; sister, Verla McFarlin; and grandson, Scottie.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, at La Prairie Presbyterian Church, at 11 a.m., with visitation held one hour prior at the church. Burial will be in the La Prairie cemetery and memorials can be made to La Prairie Presbyterian Church or the donor's choice.
Online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -